Tyler, The Creator is no stranger to viral interview moments and debate-stirring personal interactions, even when he's not the one fanning the flames. During a recent interview on Ebro In The Morning, he recalled a comical moment with Jerrod Carmichael on his Reality Show that brought up their romantic tension.

While Tyler said there's "no beef or nothing" with the writer and actor, according to Complex, he admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" and "nervous" while speaking to Carmichael on the show's first episode. It was particularly their discussion about their feelings for one another that prompted this discomfort.

"That was one of them times where I’m uncomfortable. I was in that b***h sweating. I didn’t know what to do," the "Stop Playing With Me" creative told Ebro and company. He knew that they "might talk about that thing [they] talked about," but didn't know how far it would go. "I’m like, 'Cool, it won’t be crazy,'" Tyler continued. "'I know this n***a. Like, it won’t be uncomfortable. I know bro.' And then it was a little heavier than I thought it would be. I didn’t know what the f**k to do."

Jerrod Carmichael And Tyler, The Creator

For those unaware, Jerrod Carmichael reminded Tyler, The Creator of how he had rejected Carmichael's romantic advances. During the Ebro interview, the former Odd Future frontman brought up a situation in which someone pulled a gun on him in the studio when he was 15 as a comparison to the Reality Show interaction.

"I wasn’t as nervous then as I was in that motherf***ing room with them cameras," he expressed while laughing.

But there's more context to Jerrod Carmichael and Tyler, The Creator's viral moment. The two are strong collaborators, as they had a long talk for the Flower Boy rollout and the comedian appears on IGOR's interstitial moments. As for what they've said about this moment, Carmichael holds no ill will and is grateful for the Hawthorne native's appearance on his show.