uncomfortable
- Pop CultureEve Gets "Trashed" For Feeling "Uncomfortable" Talking About Race With HusbandEve addressed the backlash she's received for saying she and her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, have been having "uncomfortable conversations" about race.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsEve Having "Uncomfortable Conversations" With White Husband About RaceEve revealed she's been having a lot of "difficult and uncomfortable conversations" about race with her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, as of late.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDenzel Washington Left Katie Couric "Shaken" After Tense 2004 InterviewKatie Couric opened up about her "uncomfortable" interview with Denzel Washington in 2004 in which the actor left her "shaken" after she asked him a question.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Getting Choked By London On Da Track Has Fans ConcernedSummer Walker was yelling in pain in a clip of boyfriend London On Da Track choking her, making fans worried that their relationship is unhealthy.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTaye Diggs' Thirst Tweets Make The Actor Feel "Flattered" & "Embarrassed": WatchThe "All American" star was confronted with Twitter's thirstiest Taye fans.By Lynn S.
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Claps Back At Logic With "Donkey Of The Day" HonorsCharlamagne Tha God vs. Logic: who's in the wrong?By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Divulges Effects Of Nicki Minaj Breakup: "Falling In Love Is Uncomfortable"Meek Mill hits the Twitter deck with mixed emotions.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Questions Teammates' Urgency, As Lakers Plummet In StandingsThe Lakers lost to the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.By Devin Ch
- MusicKevin Gates' First Post-Prison Interview Gets Very Uncomfortable: WatchKevin Gates feels as though he's being "interrogated" by Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed.By Kevin Goddard