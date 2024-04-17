Jerrod Carmichael Admits He "Regrets" Dave Chappelle Criticism, Makes JAY-Z Analogy

Jerrod Carmichael says he "deeply regrets" criticizing Dave Chappelle during a profile for GQ back in 2022. At the time, get lamented that Chappelle’s “legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t” and called that “an odd hill to die on.” He walked back those comments while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday.

“I deeply regret saying anything about Dave Chappelle to the press," Carmichael admitted. "Honestly, from now on, any thoughts I have for Dave will be directed in a phone call to Dave. I’ll never do it again—I do apologize for that. I’m man enough to say that. I don’t want the attention, it’s gone on way too long.”

Read More: Tyler The Creator Addresses Jerrod Carmichael Rejection During Coachella: "It Was Terrible"

Jerrod Carmichael Attends Premiere Of His Reality Show

Ari Katcher, Jarrod Carmichael and Eli Despres at the 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show'' premiere as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals held at the ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Jordan/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Despite the walk back of how he handled the situation, he still feels his point, in context, is valid. “The criticism that I had had nothing to do with the morality of the joke, had nothing to do with the ethics of the joke, that’s something that’s also been misreported,” he explained. “The criticism I had was that of a fan, someone who respects him so much that I want him to focus his genius on a wide range of topics. I think that it started being really, really focused on one thing. I’ll say this, I’m also a big fan of JAY-Z. If JAY-Z made three albums about trans people, I’d be like ‘Hey, what’s going on with JAY?’”

Jerrod Carmichael Speaks With Charlamagne Tha God

Elsewhere in the interview, Carmichael discussed his relationship with Tyler the Creator, his controversial "slave-play" joke, and more. Check out the full episode above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jerrod Carmichael on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jerrod Carmichael Addresses Controversial “Slave Play” Joke

[Via]