Jerrod Carmichael Race Play Joke Reactions Prove Social Media Isn't Feeling Him Right Now

Many of today's most popular comedians have relied on shock to sell tickets at one point or another. That's exactly the era Jerrod Carmichael seems to be in this year. The filmmaker/entertainer debuted a new show on HBO earlier this spring, and the first episode quickly went viral thanks to an appearance from Tyler, The Creator. In that video, the rapper's friend recalls admitting his feelings for the Flower Boy artist, sharing that a lack of reaction from Tyler left Carmichael in his feelings. Rather than comfort his friend, the former laughed in his face while reflecting on labelling him a "stupid b**ch" instead of addressing the emotion between them.

Now, the 37-year-old is trending online again after more controversy on his reality series. Earlier this week, Carmichael spoke about being in an interracial relationship. Apparently, he finds race play to be a fun way to connect with his partner. "I sometimes joke with him that our relationship is like that of a slave and the master's son," the North Carolina native told his uncomfortable audience.

Jerrod Carmichael's HBO Reality Show Raises Eyebrows

Not only were those watching in person unsure what to think of Carmichael's words, but the online community is also ripping him to shreds. "I don’t like Jerrod Carmichael simply because I can’t stand a Black person that acts like they don’t know how to read the room," an upset viewer expressed. "We too skilled at that as a people to be playing into that kind of bulls**t. NEXT CALLER!"

Social Media Reactions to Race Play "Joke" Pour In

"Jerrod Carmichael is a self-hating narcissist. He hated how Tyler didn't validate his feelings and joked about it, [then] goes and [does] the same thing to his boyfriend???" one user on Twitter/X observed. "HBO can't give us season 2 of 'Watchmen' and 'Lovecraft Country' because some White folks were uncomfortable," another person pointed out. "Instead they give us JERROD CARMICHAEL admitting he likes playing a slave and sucking on White toes." Read more social media reactions to the "joke" below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

