Tyler The Creator Reacts To Azealia Banks Shipping Him & Lil Nas X

Azealia Banks is perhaps the most notoriously opinionated person on the Internet in the music space, which can lead to mixed results. Sometimes, her rants are right on the money, whereas other expressions leave everyone either scratching their heads or clapping back with retorts. We'll let you decide where the rapper's most recent statement on Tyler The Creator and Lil Nas X fall on that spectrum. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram to express her belief that they should be a "power couple" and stop looking for a love life with white partners, elaborating on the matter in quite the unfiltered way.

"I really think Tyler the creator and lil nas x should get over their obsession with broke white bussy and become a power couple," Azealia Banks shared. "I think the sensationalism of successful black gay men toting trailer a** rent man hookers as arm candy is played , predictable and and [sic] they're both obviously being objectified and plotted on by these boys for hire. It would be way more monumental to see to [sic] young black gay men as an item. Even just for aesthetic reasons. The idea of spending the extra hardly earned black male dollars on some cheap white buss is extra whack."

Azealia Banks Explains Why These Two Rap Stars Should Be A "Power Couple"

As Azealia Banks' rant continued in the caption, she said that they would shift culture and that Tyler, The Creator could "teach Lil Nas X how to rap so he can stop doing his Azealia Banks impression." She also offered a list of people that Nas should collaborate with, blasted white creative directors, slandered Arca for some reason, and said that the industry celebrates child sex traffickers rather than actual talent. As you can see above, it was all pretty loaded. But Tyler had a comically simple response to all this in Banks' post's comments section: "lmfao what the hell."

Tyler The Creator's Response

Meanwhile, this is all kind of ironic because of a viral clip of Jerrod Carmichael explaining how the IGOR creative bluntly rejected his romantic advances as Tyler laughed. Do you think Nas will also respond, and does she have a point here? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Azealia Banks, Lil Nas X, and Tyler, The Creator.

