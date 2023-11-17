Azealia Banks Labels Diddy A “Violent Homosexual” Following Cassie Abuse Allegations

Azealia Banks is easily one of the most opinionated artists in hip-hop. However, much to her detriment, she does have a history of saying things in a strong and negative way. Overall, this has helped keep her in the news as her musical endeavors have not been fruitful lately. That said, she has been given a brand-new topic to speak on. Last night, it was reported that Cassie was suing Diddy for $30 million. The subject of this lawsuit is quite harrowing, as the singer hit Diddy with allegations of rape, abuse, and even violence towards others.

Banks is someone who knows a lot about the industry and sometimes, she will make claims that may seem outlandish. However, she is always confident in her assertions, even if they can't be immediately backed up. For instance, while taking to Instagram, Banks alleged that Diddy once beat up Cassie and had to send her to Hawaii. This is a story that remains an allegation, although Banks shared it anyway.

Azealia Banks To IG

“One time Diddy beat her up so bad he sent her on a 3week ‘vacation’ to Hawaii just so no one would see or question how her face got like that," Banks alleged. “Another violent hiphop homosexual. This is what mental illness looks like for all of you armchair psychologists." These are very strong comments although they are in line with how Banks usually approaches things. Either way, this is a story that continues to develop in real-time. It is also important to note that Diddy has denied the allegations that have been leveled against him by Cassie.

