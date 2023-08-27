Azealia Banks Disses Asian Doll Over OnlyFans Earnings, She Claps Back

Asian Doll recently took to Twitter to share how much she’s been earning with her OnlyFans page. According to her, she’s making $100K each day. She says that due to her massive earnings, she’s “never leaving” the platform. Her claims managed to impress fans, however, not everyone was thrilled for the Dallas native. Azealia Banks hopped on social media to share her thoughts, and she went in.

“Sis just exposed herself, like $100K in a day?” she began. “Like honey, us rap b*tches, like us real rap b*tches? Like, the ones that make actual great music? Our show fees are like above that, per night.” Banks continued, adding that she thinks Asian Doll shared her earnings simply to “make [herself] feel better” about the “ghetto jailbird mess that [she is].” Her roast didn’t stop there, though. She went on to tell the rapper that she needs to take some “etiquette classes and stop being a violent hood rat for once.”

Azealia Banks Goes After Asian Doll

“You’re gorgeous, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” she added. It remains unclear why Banks was so bothered by Asian Doll revealing her earnings. With that being said, Asian Doll wasn’t about to let the attack slide. She responded to Banks’ comments on Twitter, even taking some of her own digs at the performer.

“Azealia Banks you a drug accident that kills chickens in her attic with a butcher knife,” she wrote. “B*tch, I don’t care what you think about me you get High off DRUGS go perform on a stage & tell everybody there ‘f*ck y’all‘ with you hard a** tittys showing your a sl*t from the 90s who only date WHITE men b*tch bye or get in the field fr hoe.” It’s clear that Asian Doll didn’t take kindly to Banks’ diss. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Azealia Banks and Asian Doll.

