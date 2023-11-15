Azealia Banks Reveals Why She Plans To Vote For Donald Trump

During a recent interview with The Standard, Azealia Banks shared her thoughts on the 2024 U.S. presidential election, revealing that she plans to cast her ballot for Donald Trump. According to her, the former president's resilience, and his sense of humor, are what have won her vote. She previously endorsed Trump's competitor for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis, but changed her mind due to his “attacks on drag culture [and] his quarrel with Disney," per Evgeny Lebedev. “Seriously, that’s the guy who’s running for president? The guy who wants to argue with Mickey Mouse? Mm. Okay," she said.

“He’s just f*cking funny,” Banks said of Trump. “He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.” She also weighed in on Joe Biden's presidency, labelling it "elder abuse." When asked whether or not she has any concerns about Trump being in close proximity to “the nuclear button,” she said she doesn't. “Well, he didn’t press it the first time," she explained. "You never know, Biden might hit the wrong sh*t on the antennae and blow the whole thing up.”

Azealia Banks Thinks Trump Is "Just F*cking Funny"

Azealia Banks performs during 2013 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

This is far from the first time Azealia Banks has vocalized her support for Donald Trump, however. In 2016, she took to Twitter to praise the controversial figure, claiming he was different from other candidates. “Trump is an a**hole but he’s not been groomed and programmed on some mkultra tip to DO & SAY what the establishment wants him to,” she wrote. “Trump just wants the U.S to be lavish … for all of us. I can f*ck with that.”

While she is a fan of Trump, she isn't a fan of Kanye West's right-wing antics, claiming that he wore his infamous "White Lives Matter" t-shirt back in 2022 for attention. “You deserve to reap what you sow,” she claimed. What do you think of Azealia Banks claiming that she plans to vote for Donald Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

