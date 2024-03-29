Azealia Banks Shares Her Thoughts On "COWBOY CARTER"

Last month, Beyonce surprise announced her new country music era with a Super Bowl commercial. In the wake of the announcement hoards of fans took to social media to show their love for the move and their anticipation for the upcoming album. One person who wasn't happy with the move was Azealia Banks. She took to Instagram to express her issues with how the move appears. "Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and , bullying from jay-z !!! It's giving big time musical grift. Yes black girls can make country music ... but you're just really not hitting the button." she said.

Now that the album is finally out, Banks is once again sharing her thoughts. She asked on social media if she was about to eat her words before giving the album a first listen, but quickly followed it up saying "absolutely not." "Themes r redundant. The lyrics are really forced. Album is too long... Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis thinks still wants to hump on j in 2024" her response begins. She doesn't entirely hate the record and even picks out some elements of it she likes. But she concludes her judgement by revealing that she dozed off while listening to the album. Check out her full Instagram post about the record below.

Read More: Azealia Banks Claps Back At Drake After Joe Budden Comments

Azealia Banks Reaction To "COWBOY CARTER"

Jay-Z has become one of Banks primary targets for her rants. Just days before the surprise announcement Beyonce made during the Super Bowl Banks was already going at Jay. She blamed him for the beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj that captivated rap fans earlier this year.

While fans tend to find her perspective on things interesting, it's often hard to follow a lot of the threads in her rants. What do you think of Azealia Banks' first reaction to COWBOY CARTER? Do you agree with her that the album is too long or that the lyrics feel forced? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Azealia Banks Apologizes To Lizzo, Goes After Busta Rhymes

[Via]