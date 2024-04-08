Azealia Banks Attacks Lily Allen Over "COWBOY CARTER" Criticism Despite Also Criticizing The Album Herself

In the week since Beyonce dropped COWBOY CARTER fellow celebs have been absolutely falling over themselves to praise it. That even included an entire Twitter thread from former first lady Michelle Obama praising Bey's direction and ambition. It also included her receiving the Innovator Award from this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. But now two of the only celebrity critics of the album, Lily Allen and Azealia Banks, are crossing paths.

Azealia Banks and Lily Allen have found themselves at odds before. For those that don't remember, more than a decade ago the American rapper and British pop star had a brief spat that served as one of many MANY beefs Banks has had over the years. Now it's all of a sudden been re-ignited when Banks took to her Instagram story to criticize Allen's comments about COWBOY CARTER. Allen described the rollout of the album as too methodically planned and polished and criticized the decision to cover "Jolene." Banks responded on her Instagram story telling Allen to "stop right there and sit this one out." She also posted a second story with a seemingly fictionalized recounting of the pair's beef years ago. Check out the posts she shared below.

Azealia Banks Isn't Happy With Lily Allen's Beyonce Criticism

Fans online were quick to point out the hypocrisy in Azealia's response as she's been a bigger COWBOY CARTER critic than anyone. She's been critical of the entire era ever since it was announced during the Super Bowl. She's repeatedly taken shots at both Beyonce and Jay-Z in the months since and when the album dropped she shared her review of it. She claimed that the album caused her to fall asleep and while she had some praise for it, there were mostly negative takes.

What do you think of Azealia Banks' response to Lily Allen's issues with COWBOY CARTER? Do you think she has any right to take shots at the singer given how critical she's been of the album herself? Let us know in the comment section below.

