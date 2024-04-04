Lily Allen Calls Beyonce's "Jolene" Cover "Weird"

Last week, Beyonce unleashed her new album COWBOY CARTER. The project saw her shifting her style in a country music direction and receiving massive acclaim from critics for doing so. But critics weren't the only ones to come out in support of the project. Many of Bey's fellow musicians and celebrities have taken the opportunity to praise the record. Michelle Obama posted an entire Twitter thread showing love for the record. Earlier this week Bey received a special innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

But not everyone is as big of a fan of COWBOY CARTER. During a recent episode of her podcast pop singer Lily Allen had some less than stellar things to say about the album and one song in particular. She criticized the rollout of the record as being over-planned and even cited Jay-Z's viral Grammys speech as a reason. In particular, she took issue with Bey's cover of "JOLENE" by Dolly Parton. "I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover. I mean, you do you, Beyoncé, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?" Allen said on her show. Check out the full podcast episode where they discuss the album below.

Read More: Beyonce's Uncle Dies At 77, Tina Knowles Confirms

Lily Allen's Thoughts on "COWBOY CARTER"

Beyonce has already dropped her first addition to the COWBOY CARTER era. Earlier this week she began teasing something on her website, which turned out to be a new remix. Overnight she dropped the "TEXAS HOLD EM" (Pony Up) Remix. The new version is likely to boost the song's already strong surge up the charts in the next few weeks even higher. The track is expected to climb as high as number two on the Hot 100 next week.

What do you think of Lily Allen's comments about COWBOY CARTER and "JOLENE?" DO you think she makes a good point about covering one of the most famous country songs of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

[Via]