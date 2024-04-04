Lily Allen Calls Beyonce's "Jolene" Cover "Weird"

Allen thought it was strange to cover one of the most famous country songs ever.

BYLavender Alexandria
Last week, Beyonce unleashed her new album COWBOY CARTER. The project saw her shifting her style in a country music direction and receiving massive acclaim from critics for doing so. But critics weren't the only ones to come out in support of the project. Many of Bey's fellow musicians and celebrities have taken the opportunity to praise the record. Michelle Obama posted an entire Twitter thread showing love for the record. Earlier this week Bey received a special innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

But not everyone is as big of a fan of COWBOY CARTER. During a recent episode of her podcast pop singer Lily Allen had some less than stellar things to say about the album and one song in particular. She criticized the rollout of the record as being over-planned and even cited Jay-Z's viral Grammys speech as a reason. In particular, she took issue with Bey's cover of "JOLENE" by Dolly Parton. "I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover. I mean, you do you, Beyoncé, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?" Allen said on her show. Check out the full podcast episode where they discuss the album below.

Lily Allen's Thoughts on "COWBOY CARTER"

Beyonce has already dropped her first addition to the COWBOY CARTER era. Earlier this week she began teasing something on her website, which turned out to be a new remix. Overnight she dropped the "TEXAS HOLD EM" (Pony Up) Remix. The new version is likely to boost the song's already strong surge up the charts in the next few weeks even higher. The track is expected to climb as high as number two on the Hot 100 next week.

What do you think of Lily Allen's comments about COWBOY CARTER and "JOLENE?" DO you think she makes a good point about covering one of the most famous country songs of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
