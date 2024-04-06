Beyonce And Jennifer Hudson Pose For A "Dreamgirls" Reunion At The iHeartRadio Awards

Beyonce accepted the Innovator Award during the show.

BYLavender Alexandria
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage

Everybody is talking about Beyonce this week. The main reason is that she released her new album COWBOY CARTER which saw her collaborating with stars like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. It also saw her covering classics from artists like The Beatles and Dolly Parton. The album has unsurprisingly received massive acclaim from fans and critics alike. And with seemingly perfect timing, Bey was given a special award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week.

She became the most recent artist to receive the show's Innovator Award. She joins Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and even more big names who have taken home the award in the past. During her acceptance speech she thanked many of the people who have helped her channel her creativity along the way. Most notably she thanked Jay-Z, who earlier this year called out the Grammys for having never given Bey the Album Of The Year award. But that wasn't the only news she made the night of the show. Check out who she reunited with backstage during the festivities below.

Beyonce And Jennifer Hudson At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Hudson shared a picture of her and Bey backstage alongside a message congratulating her. "I am so happy I got to be there to cheer on my Dreamgirls sister as she received the @iheartradio Innovator Award!!! 💜 Congratulations on such a well deserved recognition! Love u @beyonce !!!" her caption reads.

The projections for COWBOY CARTER are predicting an incredibly impressive first week debut. The album is currently projected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with nothing else coming even close. An updated estimate revealed that the project could sell as many as 400k copies in its first week. It's expected to smash the record for biggest sales week of 2024 so far, set by Future & Metro Boomin just last week. What do you think of Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson having a Dreamgirls reunion backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Did you enjoy Bey's acceptance speech for her innovator award? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
