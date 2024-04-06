Beyonce And Jennifer Hudson Pose For A "Dreamgirls" Reunion At The iHeartRadio Awards

Everybody is talking about Beyonce this week. The main reason is that she released her new album COWBOY CARTER which saw her collaborating with stars like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. It also saw her covering classics from artists like The Beatles and Dolly Parton. The album has unsurprisingly received massive acclaim from fans and critics alike. And with seemingly perfect timing, Bey was given a special award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week.

She became the most recent artist to receive the show's Innovator Award. She joins Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and even more big names who have taken home the award in the past. During her acceptance speech she thanked many of the people who have helped her channel her creativity along the way. Most notably she thanked Jay-Z, who earlier this year called out the Grammys for having never given Bey the Album Of The Year award. But that wasn't the only news she made the night of the show. Check out who she reunited with backstage during the festivities below.

Beyonce And Jennifer Hudson At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Hudson shared a picture of her and Bey backstage alongside a message congratulating her. "I am so happy I got to be there to cheer on my Dreamgirls sister as she received the @iheartradio Innovator Award!!! 💜 Congratulations on such a well deserved recognition! Love u @beyonce !!!" her caption reads.

The projections for COWBOY CARTER are predicting an incredibly impressive first week debut. The album is currently projected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with nothing else coming even close. An updated estimate revealed that the project could sell as many as 400k copies in its first week. It's expected to smash the record for biggest sales week of 2024 so far, set by Future & Metro Boomin just last week. What do you think of Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson having a Dreamgirls reunion backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Did you enjoy Bey's acceptance speech for her innovator award? Let us know in the comment section below.

