Michelle Obama Dishes Out High Praise For Beyonce's New Album "COWBOY CARTER"

Last month, Beyonce released her new album COWBOY CARTER and fans have been sharing their reactions. The project was met with massive praise from both fans and critics alike. Included in the praise is Bey's authentic embrace of country music styles both new and old and her variety of influences and collaborators. The album also unsurprisingly has a ton of celebrity fans, one of which is Michelle Obama who recently delivered some high praise for the project.

The former first lady took to Twitter with a series of posts praising the new album. "@Beyonce, you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!" her first post reads accompanied by a picture of the album's artwork. "Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically" Obama continued. Check out the entire thread of praise she posted earlier this week below.

Michelle Obama Shows "COWBOY CARTER" Love

Overnight, Beyonce was given a special award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She was lauded for her musical innovation, fresh off an album where she radically shifted her genre and style. In her acceptance speech she aimed for inspirational and shouted out the contributions of people like her husband Jay-Z. The speech made the rounds online immediately following the show.

Unsurprisingly, COWBOY CARTER is likely headed for a #1 debut on the Billboard 200. Just this week Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU set the record for the biggest single sales week of 2024 so far. Bey has a chance to break that with her new album off to a very strong start. What do you think of Michelle Obama praising Beyonce's new country album COWBOY CARTER? Have you gotten the chance to listen to the record yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

