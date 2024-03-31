Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" Headed For No. 1 Debut: First Week Sales Projections

Beyonce is off to a hot start on the charts with "Cowboy Carter."

BYCole Blake
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter, is expected to move 350k copies in its first week according to a new report from Hits Daily Double. Additionally, the project already amassed 76 million streams in its first day available on Spotify. The figure is likely enough for it to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Beyonce dropped Cowboy Carter on Friday after promoting it with two singles back in February, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Cowboy Carter is the second in a trilogy of albums Beyonce began working on during the COVID-19 pandemic. She first released Renaissance back in August 2022. At that time, it debuted with 332k sales. The new 27-track effort features collaborations with a number of artists including Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Rhiannon Giddens, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rodgers, Raye, and Jon Batiste. Country legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson also serve as DJs.

Read More: Erykah Badu Changes Her Tune On Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER": "GET EM"

Beyonce & JAY-Z Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus celebrated the release of the project in a post on Instagram, earlier this week. "II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter," she wrote. "I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley." Post Malone, who appears on the song, "LEVII'S JEANS," wrote in his own post: "thank you [Beyoncé]. congrats this album is beautiful."

Beyonce Promotes "Cowboy Carter"

Check out our review of Cowboy Carter here and be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Beyonce, Shaboozey, & Pharrell Williams Team Up For A Wild, Multi-Layered Cut "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - WarsawMusicBeyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Full Features List And Known Production Credits
Beyonc√© Launches C√âCRED Haircare LineMusicBeyonce Unleashes "Cowboy Carter" Featuring Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone & More: Fans React
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024MusicBeyonce's New Album Features Post Malone & Miley Cyrus
66th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusic"COWBOY CARTER" Tracklist: Beyonce's Next Album To Include "Jolene," "Levii's Jeans," And 25 More Songs