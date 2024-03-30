Erykah Badu Changes Her Tune On Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER": "GET EM"

Erykah Badu has not been mincing her words about Beyonce and her new album COWBOY CARTER. Up until the release of the semi-country project today, the legendary soul singer has not been all that impressed. The Dallas, Texas native has felt some type of way about Bey's cover art, specifically the deluxe edition. There is certainly some inspiration from the artist's iconic beaded bangs look and "everybody['s] stylist" was quick to point it out. Erykah Badu reposted the COWBOY CARTER artwork on her Instagram story with the blunt caption, "Hmmm."

However, the Mama's Gun creator has been feeling a little guilty lately. She went on an Instagram Live session to talk about her recent behavior and how her astrological sign could have something to do with it. "Stomach feels bloated. The moon got me feeling guilty, stressed all out. I don’t know why. But I’m up and I’m going. Past few days I’ve been feeling kinda not on my best behavior, kinda like low vibrational a little bit."

Erykah Badu Is Hopping On The Beyhive Bandwagon

That happened about four days ago and it seems Badu has come to put her differences aside and give COWBOY CARTER and Beyonce their due praise. She reposted a graphic on her IG story earlier today that talked about the records that Bey was breaking. Some of those include her biggest album debut on Amazon Music and the most streams for a country album by a female artist. Badu has seemingly hopping on the hype train, saying, "GET EM."

