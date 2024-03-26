Full Moon In Libra Leaves Erykah Badu Feeling "Low Vibrational" After Beyoncé Drama

Erykah Badu is a powerful woman, there's no denying that, but even someone who's done as much work on their energy as she has feels the impact of the full moon. In particular, this month's lunar transit through the sign of Libra, which also coincides with an eclipse, has "The Healer" singer feeling "low vibrational" as she put it during an Instagram Live session. Badu's announcement comes just days after she went viral for seemingly accusing Beyoncé of copying her with the album artwork for her upcoming COWBOY CARTER project.

"Stomach feels bloated," she told those watching her stream. "The moon got me feeling guilty, stressed all out. I don’t know why. But I’m up and I’m going. Past few days I’ve been feeling kinda not on my best behaviour, kinda like low vibrational a little bit." Thankfully, Badu isn't letting the energetic shifts get her down, as she knows that "it's all part of the process, it's all part of the cycle."

Erykah Badu Goes Live to Talk About Her Feelings

It's unclear if the 53-year-old's guilt is related to the comments she made about Queen B, or if it's a theme arising all throughout her life right now. Regardless, we're glad Badu has the foresight and intuitive connection to know she's more than her feelings. She did try to make amends with Bey by asking Jay-Z to intervene and calm down the swarming Beyhive, but the most bitter among them continue to pester the Dallas-born songstress.

Those of you who love Erykah Badu for her music will be happy to know that she's been back in the studio as of late. She and Rapsody will be collaborating on the latter's Please Don't Cry LP, which is due out on May 17. Explore the full tracklist for that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

