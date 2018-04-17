feelings
- RelationshipsCardi B Reflects On "Outgrowing" Relationships: "I Gotta Put Myself First"Cardi B says she's focused on putting her own feelings first.By Cole Blake
- MusicChrisean Rock's Feelings Were Hurt By Summer Walker Video, She AdmitsAfter the R&B singer apparently reached out warmly to Chrisean, the "Baddies" star said that her subsequent jokes blindsided her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSleazyWorld Go Taps Luh Tyler For New Single, "Don't Get Ya Feelings In It"Two representatives of the new generation are sharpening their hit-making skills on this cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureColumbian Singer Maluma Admits He Has A Crush On Kendall JennerMaluma revealed his feelings for Kendall during an interview on Access Hollywood this week.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTinashe Is Minding Her Business On "Feelings"Tinashe starts off her new album with "Feelings."By Alex Zidel
- SportsKyrie Irving Billboard Outside Of MSG Gets Knicks Fans In Their FeelingsTough scene for Knicks fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLonzo Ball Reveals He Originally Took Lakers Trade Personally: WatchLonzo was hoping for a better outcome with the Lakers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJhené Aiko Clears The Air About Big Sean: "Triggered Is Not A Diss Song"Jhené Aiko flexes her verbiage in her response to all the Big Sean rumors.By Devin Ch
- MusicJhene Aiko Shares Feeling "#Triggered" When Going Through Depressive MomentThe singer said she didn't want to revert to old habits.By Erika Marie
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock & H.E.R. Trade Off On "Feelings"H.E.R. joins Deante' Hitchcock on "Feelings."By Milca P.
- MusicYoung M.A's Ex Catches Her Partying With Next Flame On Her "Philadelphia" TurfYoung M.A. is at the center of another dating logjam. By Devin Ch
- MusicKid Cudi Says Pharrell Might Reject Him Musically Because Of Their 2016 CollaborationThe joint tracks failed in some regards.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Dragged For "White People" Comment Concerning Fight With Cardi BThere are many layers to hood politics.By Zaynab
- MusicSafaree Says He Was Offered A $500k Book Deal & A "Hairline" EndorsementSafaree recovers from humiliation to boast over a $500k book deal.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Clarifies Feelings For Kanye West & "KTSE" In Vulnerable Post"For a better clarity of my 'publicized emotions' toward my album..."By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Threw Away The Rulebook On "Scorpion:" Twitter ReactsFirst impressions of Drake's "Scorpion" are in.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle On Kanye West Wearing The MAGA Hat: “It Was A Kick In The Gut”Nipsey Hussle says he felt some type of way when he saw Kanye rockin' the MAGA hat.By Kevin Goddard
- Sports49ers' Cassius Marsh Hated Playing For Patriots: "They Don't Have Fun There"Winning isn't everything?By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson Blocks Kim Kardashian On Instagram After Hurtful CommentsDon't get gassed Kim Kardashian, it's only false flattery.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKevin Hart & Michael Blackson Squash Their Beef At 76ers Playoff GameThe two comedians are putting the past behind them. By David Saric