- MusicAriana Grande Gifted "Most Precious" Item Left By Pete Davidson's Late FatherThis display of affection might be the most meaningful thus far.By Zaynab
- Sports50 Cent Shades France After FIFA CUP Win With Self-Promotion In Broken FrenchThe rapper shows off his linguistic skills while serving some tea.By Zaynab
- SocietyCVS Takes An L After Manager Calls The Cops On Black Lady For Trying To Use A CouponThe store manager was literally shaking when he made the call.By Zaynab
- Music#InMyFeelingsChallenge Celebrity Roundup: Will Smith, Ciara & Others Break It DownThey took the dance craze to a new level with wake surfing, rooftops, rolling vehicles.By Zaynab
- MusicCiara Drops A Date While Using The Hashtag That Previously Got Her DraggedThe triple threat is snatching edges while minding her own.By Zaynab
- SportsSerena Williams In Tears After First Wimbledon Loss In 10 YearsThe athlete stated, "I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today"By Zaynab
- MusicRemy Ma Flaunts Her Baddie Transformation: "Same Remy," New BodyThe rapper shares a "before & after" photo set in honor of her new frame.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Weeknd's Manager, Cash, NAV, Gunna & Wheezy Take Private Jet To New MusicAn Instagram post hints at the possibility of a collaborative project.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Was Clowned On "Wild'n Out" & Catcalled To The Point Of TearsThe rapper's emotional display may be justified, given the circumstances.By Zaynab
- Entertainment'Game Of Thrones' Actress Natalie Dormer Defends "Real" & "Dirty" Sex ScenesThe actress stands with the production's mature content.By Zaynab
- MusicBritney Spears Performs Choreography To Her Migos "Walk It Talk It" RemixSomeone somewhere thought this was a good idea.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Clarifies Feelings For Kanye West & "KTSE" In Vulnerable Post"For a better clarity of my 'publicized emotions' toward my album..."By Zaynab
- MusicEstelle Is Back With "Better"The "American Boy" singer has returned.By Zaynab
- MusicTrinidad James Makes A Blazing Comeback With "M.M.M." SingleThe Atlanta-bred entertainer is literally on fire.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Gets 6th Pete Davidson TattooThe pop star isn't slowing down on the love ink.By Zaynab
- MusicTyga Hit With $157K Lawsuit Judgement: ReportThe rapper seems unphased when it comes to his legal troubles.By Zaynab
- MusicChance The Rapper Might Receive An Emmy Thanks To "Saturday Night Live"The rapper might get to add another prestigious honor to his resume.By Zaynab
- MusicJadakiss Signs With Jay-Z's Roc NationThe LOX rapper seems eager about his next moves with the label.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Pulls Out Of "Rub & Tug" Film ProductionThe actress has finally understood why the LGBTQIA+ community condemned her being cast as the film's lead.By Zaynab