SleazyWorld Go Taps Luh Tyler For New Single, “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It”

As two of the most buzzed-about and promising new talents of the new generation, SleazyWorld Go and Luh Tyler fit together like drum and bass. Moreover, they just released a new boisterous, charismatic, and romantically apathetic single titled “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It.” In fact, its music video is the origin of a clip of Tyler that recently went viral, in which he rejected a woman and she got mad because of it. Regardless of the dismissive and playful attitude behind this visual and the track as a whole, it’s still quite the enjoyable new age trap cut. With a fast tempo, spacey bass hits, and consistent hi-hats, this cut is a club-ready banger.

Furthermore, the instrumental on “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It” falls in line with the current trends out of Michigan, Florida, and other states that usually speed things up. Melodically, though, there isn’t much to this song, with just atmospheric synths and keys providing some color. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, since it just places much more emphasis on each MC’s flow, cadence, and often comical or at least bombastic bars. It’s a similar energy to that of previous SleazyWorld Go tracks, like many on his Where The Shooters Be project from last year. As far as Luh Tyler is concerned, this is exactly the kind of sound that he’s making a splash in the scene with, so he floats with ease.

SleazyWorld Go & Luh Tyler’s “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It”: Watch The Music Video

Both artists come through with fitting performances and simple but effective lyrical wordplay and descriptions. It’s not the most revolutionary sound in the world, but if you connect with the verses here, then you’ll get this song stuck in your head. Sleazy and Luh Tyler proved that they leveled up on this one, and can make as many street bangers as club hits. If you haven’t heard this new song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service, check out some standout bars below, and peep the music video above. Also, check out our interview with SleazyWorld Go here and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on your favorite rap figures.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl I told you I’m a player, better not put your feelings in it,

B***h thought she was dizzy when she seen them stars all in the ceiling,

B***h I’m steady running up that bag, ain’t been broke in a minute,

If my n***a see you tryna start some s**t, then he gon’ end it

