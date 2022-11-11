SleazyWorld Go is a force to be reckoned with. After years of bubbling up through the streets through a string of mixtapes and singles, 2022 shaped up to be a milestone year in his career. He procured co-signs from major artists, like Lil Baby and G Herbo. Meanwhile, his records have rattled through TikTok, nightclubs, and car stereos.

His latest project, Where The Shooters Be, finally dropped this morning. The project was initially due out on Nov. 4th. But SleazyWorld Go delayed out of respect for Takeoff. However, the wait was evidently worth it for the 21-song project. He proves that he can hang with the best of them through a comprehensive look into Sleazy’s artistry. Lil Baby appears on the previously released, “Sleazy Flow (Remix);” G Herbo taps in on “Glitches;” and Offset comes through with one of his best verses of the year on “Step 1.” Additionally, Rich The Kid, Fredo Bang, and PGF Nuk appear on the tracklist.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: SleazyWorld Go attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Where The Shooters Be pushes back against the notion that he’s solely a TikTok artist, though he expressed gratitude for the platform. In an interview with Billboard, he explained that TikTok helped spread his music more quickly than it would have otherwise.

“I was an underground artist that everyone knew, but [in the] mainstream, nobody knew me. So when I got discovered on TikTok, all my fans were like, ‘No, don’t bring him on here. This is our artist.’ Mainstream was kinda late to me,” he explained. “At the same time, it was good because it brought my sound to more ears than I could do on my own.”

With the release of Where The Shooters Be, we anticipate hearing more from SleazyWorld Go in 2023.

Check out his latest project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

[Via]