Joseph Daniel Isaac, popularly known by his rap moniker, SleazyWorld Go, is one of the young talents on a rapid rise. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the rapper achieved viral status after the release of his single “Sleazy Flow.” Since then, he’s enjoyed co-signs from Offset, Cardi B, and many others. The success of “Sleazy Flow” also secured him a deal with UMG’s Island Records.

The coveted XXL Freshmen list was released a few days ago, with SleazyWorld Go joining a host of talented rising stars. “Sleazy Flow” marked a turning point in the rapper’s career, and soon after, Lil Baby would be enlisted for a feature on the song’s remix. On November 11, 2022, SleazyWorld Go released his debut mixtape, Where The Shooters Be, which continues to enjoy a healthy amount of streams online, thanks to the deluxe that dropped earlier this year.

Early Days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: SleazyWorld Go attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The rapper was born on January 17, 1998. SleazyWorld Go is the fifth out of seven children and credits his father for putting him on to music. “He used to do music, so growing up, he’d have my brother and I rap battle against each other. That was my first time ever trying to rap or put bars together,” he told Passion Of The Weiss. Although a native of Michigan, SleazyWorld Go’s life experienced a huge change when his family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. He referred to the move as “horrible,” as he had to uproot the life he’d known. However, it would all end up working in his favor later on.

In 2016, SleazyWorld Go was sentenced to four years in prison for armed robbery. After three years, he was released on parole. Nonetheless, it would be his time in prison that would ignite a serious passion for music. He had also previously revealed that music was not a passion of his at the start. “It wasn’t a passion for me, but I always loved listening to music. I didn’t love making music for a long time. I’d rather go hoop than go make a song,” he said in an interview with Billboard.

Viral Stardom And Ascent to Fame

By 2020, SleazyWorld was focused more than ever on music. His viral hit plunged him to stardom after gaining traction on TikTok. After kicking off his career from scratch, he shared that he was in fact, grateful that the app could showcase his music, as well as that of other underground artists. “Sleazy Flow” later made its way on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at 47. The single also appeared on the R&B and Hip Hop chart, peaking at the ninth spot.

Having Lil Baby on the “Sleazy Flow” remix was a rather organic ordeal for the artist. Lil Baby had publicly shown love for the track and even made a TikTok with the song. SleazyWorld Go secured another high-profile feature when Offset was enlisted on the track “Step 1.” Offset reached out to him to jump on the track in an effort to show support. SleazyWorld Go also revealed that Offset motivated him, stating that he believes he’s on his way up next. “Step 1” peaked at 50 on the R&B and Hip Hop charts. Lastly, another track, “Glitches” featured G Herbo, but failed to chart.

What’s Next?

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 6: Rapper Sleazyworld Go attends Celebration of Black Culture at Republic Lounge on October 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On the claims that he is a one-hit wonder, SleazyWorld Go remains unbothered. “Motherf–kers won’t even give artists a chance to release more music. ‘Sleazy Flow’ is a hit song, but I got songs that are going crazy just like ‘Sleazy Flow,’” he told Billboard. He further stated that he’s more interested in letting his speak for him, as opposed to relying on the words of naysayers.

SleazyWorld Go still has the world ahead of him, and with the high-profile induction into the XXL Freshman Class of 2023 team, it’s indicative of his enormous potential as an artist.

