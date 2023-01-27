SleazyWorld Go returns with his new single, “Robbers & Villains.”

The self-proclaimed 2022 Rookie Of The Year is back in action this week with his latest offering, “Robbers & Villains.” Sleazy keeps his guttural, distinct flow intact as he rips through the eerie production, handled by TNTXD, Haze and Zuus. The production falls in line with the sound Sleazy established in the past but at the same time, it’s also refined and feels like a step forward for him.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 6: Rapper Sleazyworld Go attends Celebration of Black Culture at Republic Lounge on October 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Throughout the record, SleazyWorld Go further reflects on becoming densitized to violence. He discusses the cycle of death and violence in underprivileged communities while also looking back at his own traumas. It’s another strong effort from an artist who has undoubtedly began carving his own lane in rap within the past year.

SleazyWorldGo released his debut project, Where The Shooters Be in 2022 following the success of “Sleazy Flow” and its remix featuring Lil Baby. However, it appears that “Robbers & Villains” is just the beginning when it comes to what he has in store this year. During his interview with HNHH in December, he said that he still has “a lot to prove.”

“I feel like it was my rookie year this year. Next year is my second year in the game so I still got a lot to prove. My work ain’t done,” he said. “I wanna have more plaques than I had this year, I wanna drop more music than I did this year.”

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I seen a bitch fuck with a shooter, made him soft

Fear that love, some n***as’ll pay whatever it cost

Glock a Uber driver, this bitch made to drop ’em off

What you think my shooters for? Them boys paid to knock shit off