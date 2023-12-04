Cardi B Reflects On "Outgrowing" Relationships: "I Gotta Put Myself First"

Cardi B reflected on outgrowing relationships during a pair of posts on her Instagram Story, on Monday. While she didn't specify who she was talking about, fans are worried about her marriage to Offset.

"You know when you just out grow relationships," Cardi began. "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings. I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST." When No Jumper shared screenshots of the posts on Instagram, one fan commented: "Women’s excuse to either cheat or break up w a n***a n throw away the family for absolutely no reason. Smh.." Another wrote: "Man wtf did offset do, he said he’ll never leave the phone at home, he must of forgot it this time." Others argued that Cardi could be talking about anyone, not necessarily Offset. "Who said she was talking about offset? Yall please calm down," one commented.

Read More: Cardi B Addresses Kanye West's "Illuminati" Accusation With A Separate Clip

Cardi B & Offset Attend The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi's latest posts come after she feuded with Hazel E, last week, over comments she made while speaking with Tasha K. The Love and Hip-Hop star complained that Cardi says she's at the top of the game and doesn't give Nicki Minaj proper credit. Cardi fired back on social media, saying that Hazel E made up the accusation. Check out Cardi's latest post on relationships below.

Cardi B On Outgrowing Relationships

As for new music from the Invasion of Privacy rapper, she recently confirmed plans to drop a second album sometime in 2024. During an interview with Ebro in the Morning in September, she explained that it was still missing some finishing touches. “Then on top of that, everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much,” she said at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Hazel E Over Nicki Minaj Comparison During Tasha K Interview

[Via]