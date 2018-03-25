growth
- RelationshipsCardi B Reflects On "Outgrowing" Relationships: "I Gotta Put Myself First"Cardi B says she's focused on putting her own feelings first.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Speaks On Growth After Anti-Semitic CommentsThe media star spoke on how he learned from that experience, and on the steps he's taken since to right his wrongs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Off Their 3-Year-Old Son's GrowthHer post comes days after an incident occurred between Aeko, his mother Ammika, and Tommie Lee.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Leads Playboy To Massive Revenue GrowthIn her first year with Playboy, Cardi B has helped the company see impressive revenue growth.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKanye West Takes Accountability For His Actions: "I'm Still Learning In Real-Time"The 44-year-old has, once again, wiped out his Instagram feed.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Says She Used To Want Men To Pull Their Gun Out When She Tried To Leave, Claps Back At HatersAri Fletcher admitted that she has been the toxic one in her past romances.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKevin Durant Reflects On How He Grew As A Person With The WarriorsDurant is thankful for his experience in Golden State.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Confirms: "Pro Era Album Done"The long-anticipated Pro Era album is mix and mastered, and ready-to-go.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKevin Hart Shares Message Of Growth Amid Oscars DebacleThe saga continues.By Zaynab
- Original Content21 Savage & The Importance Of Growth21 Savage is grown.By Rose Lilah
- MusicKodak Black Performs "Testimony" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"Kodak Black impressed a lot of people during his late-night appearance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Needed "To Grow And Gain The Insight" Before Dropping "Dime Trap"T.I. spells out his inspiration for "Dime Trap" in a phone conversation with the press.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Hypes Migos Solo Work, Including Takeoff's: " He’s Our Franchise Rookie Player"Quavo illuminates Migos' growth dynamic since they started focusing on solo material. By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Tells "Rolling Loud" Crowd He Is Dropping New Music "In 3 Days"Lil Uzi stops the DJ in their tracks to deliver a much-welcomed newsbreak in the Bay Area.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentMac Miller's Musical Legacy: How He Should Be RememberedMac Miller outgrew his skin, but never his den of smokers & artistic musings.By Devin Ch
- TVT.I.'s Stern Birthday Message To Wife Tiny: "I Gotta Let You Do Your Thing"Tiny hosted a birthday bash in ATL while T.I. was out partying in Las Vegas.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Will Spend $13 Billion On Original Content In 2018While Netflix has never made a profit, they will continue spending big money on content.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSki Mask The Slum God Reportedly Calls Off European TourSki Mask The Slum God's health concerns have forced him to quit on prior commitments.By Devin Ch