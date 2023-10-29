Cardi B Throws It Back On Stage While Using Offset For Balance: Watch

Cardi B and Offset are both natural-born entertainers, making them one of our favourite couples to watch as they continue to grow together in their marriage. They've obviously faced their share of rough patches, which they haven't shyed away from discussing candidly with their followers, but for the most part, Kulture and Wave's parents are full of nothing but love and burning passion in each other's company.

Thanks to social media, we've seen frequent glimpses at what Cardi and Set are like at home and on vacation together. He's often grabbing on her bodacious behind, and even when the 31-year-old isn't performing, she's still twerking up a storm for her hubby. Over the weekend, the pair found themselves on stage together, at which time the former Migos rapper proved just how confident and secure his relationship is now.

Offset is Cardi B's No. 1 Supporter... Literally

As the Invasion of Privacy artist tantalized the crowd watching on with her famous stripper moves, Offset held onto her arm. He proudly watched on as everyone in the vicinity was mesmerized by Cardi and her curves, which we've seen plenty of this year. Virtually every new single or feature this year has come complete with plenty of salacious promotion, from Latto's "Put It On Da Floor Again" to Fendi DaRapper's "Point Me 2," both of which are still in rotation for many hip-hop heads months later.

The Bardi Gang was worrying about their favourite rap diva earlier this month after a particularly rough bout of internet drama left her expressing thoughts of suicide. Her usually-chipper attitude has obviously turned around since then, apparently at least in part due to support that came from Tasha K. Based on recent updates from both women, we're curious to see if Cardi can overlook the $4M judgement the YouTuber still owes her in favour of putting their differences behind them. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

