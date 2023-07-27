Cardi B & Offset Turn Their Drama Into Art In New “Jealousy” Single Teaser: Watch

After an impressive roster of new arrivals hitting us last weekend, we’re now just hours away from the last New Music Friday (July 28) of the month. So far, Travis Scott’s Utopia is the most highly-anticipated project that’s expected to hit streamers. However, Post Malone’s Austin and Roy Woods’ Mixed Emotions are both generating plenty of buzz among their respective fanbases as well. As for singles that we can’t wait to hear, Offset’s “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B is obviously at the top of our list.

The lovers shared the exciting news of their latest collaboration earlier this week. It seems that the “drama” unfolding between them a few months ago when the former Migo accused his wife of cheating on him via social media, was all a part of the song’s rollout, as it reflects on Cardi’s long-spanning beef with Tasha K. In the past, the embattled YouTuber accused the New Yorker of contracting STIs, among other things, ultimately leading her to lose in a nearly $4M defamation lawsuit from Bardi.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Release Official “Clout” Video

Cardi B Can’t Wait for You to Hear “Jealousy”

JEALOUSY …Single music video Midnight tonight 🚨🚨OFFSET FT ME ❤️https://t.co/SgZ9wzvOZJ pic.twitter.com/aFfZTLep87 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 27, 2023

On Thursday, the mother of two gave us a taste of what’s to come from her and Offset, sharing a brief teaser with fans that features Taraji P. Henson. In the clip, Cardi casually lounges on the couch while talking to her friend on the phone. “This hating a** b**ch, again, talking s**t, again,” the 30-year-old rants, clearly referencing Tasha. “Bringing up my ni**a, bringing up Offset, again,” Cardi adds, causing Henson to ask, “What that ni**a do now?! What the f**k he do now?”

As the women’s banter continues, they come to the conclusion that the Grammy Award winner is only in such a predicament because her husband was unfaithful in the past. Now, people are far more inclined to believe unflattering rumours about him. Her excitement for “Jealousy” is beyond evident today, but on Wednesday (July 26), Cardi B found herself fighting off tears while feuding with fans. While she and Offset are clearly comfortable capitalizing on their past issues, some people accused the rap diva of trying to pull a “stunt” for promotion. Read everything she had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Cardi B’s Chrome Hearts-Covered Curves Stun On Social Media, Rap Diva Cries Over Haters

[Via]