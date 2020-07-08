jealousy
- MusicBobbi Althoff Joins Offset's Video Shoot, Makes Off With $5KBobbi Althoff makes a cameo appearance as a bandit in Offset's Will Freeark-directed "Jealousy" music video.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAkbar V Accuses Cardi B Of Dissing Her: "We Very Brave In Atlanta"Akbar V says "we don't throw mics we throw up our fists."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Twerks On Offset To Promote New SingleCardi B and Offset are having a good time in Las Vegas.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFat Joe Admits He "Might Be Jealous" Of DrakeFat Joe says that he's "jealous" of Drake: “I’ve never seen a guy people love more."By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Twerks Up A Storm In Vegas Nightclub AppearanceCardi B's back to her twerking waves. By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Turn Their Drama Into Art In New "Jealousy" Single Teaser: WatchThe couple's first collab since "Clout" is set to land on DSPs at midnight.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMuni Long Curved Drake Collab Because Her Boyfriend Was JealousThere was a time over a decade ago when the singer could have worked with Drizzy, but she allowed her then-boyfriend to change her mind.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLatto Says She's The Jealous Type, Would Never Have Threesome With Her BFShe explained that she doesn't "play that sh*t" and dislikes even being in the same room with anyone her boyfriend has dealt with before her.By Erika Marie
- BasketballKD Addresses Jealousy Claims Over Curry: "That Just Never Mattered To Me"KD denied claims he left the Golden State Warriors because he was jealous of Steph Curry.By Joe Abrams
- NewsMike Posner & blackbear Express Their "Jealousy" On New Collaborative SingleMike Posner and blackbear's latest track will certainly be getting a lot of play on pop radio.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Nas X Admits To Being Jealous Of Billie Eilish After Grammy LossThey were both up for Record of the Year, & after "Old Town Road" lost, Lil Nas X worked through his jealousy.By Erika Marie
- NewsQuelly Woo Is Surrounded By "Jealousy"Jealous ones still envy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJoyner Lucas Admits Beef With Logic Was Rooted In JealousyOnce he called Logic, he offered a sincere apology and explained the "No Pressure" rapper was doing all the things he wanted to do.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJeezy's Baby Mama Blasts Him In Court For Alleging That She Threatened To Kill HimJeezy's baby mama has accused him of taking a “path of vitriol, lies, and slander” in order to humiliate her as they battle over child support in court.By Lynn S.