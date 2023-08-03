Akbar V Accuses Cardi B Of Dissing Her: “We Very Brave In Atlanta”

Akbar V recently took to social media to accuse Cardi B of dissing her on her track with Offset, “Jealousy.” In the song Cardi raps, “Been to Atlanta, but b*tches ain’t brave.” Apparently, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Atlanta” believes the lyrics could be referring to her. “Ain’t no b*tch gonna act like my city no punk,” she says in a clip, “even if you wasn’t talking about me, b*tch.” Akbar V continues, claiming that if anyone disses someone from Atlanta, they’re dissing her too. “Ain’t no b*tch from Atlanta no punk. We very brave in Atlanta.”

Akbar V also Tweeted, “Them pr stunts got you begging for clicks, we don’t throw mics we throw up our fists #yougetit.” She appears to be referring to a recent incident which saw Cardi B hurling a microphone into a crowd after someone threw a drink at her. According to reports, Cardi is now even listed as a suspect in a battery report to Las Vegas police. Recently, the infamous microphone also went up for auction on eBay, with the current bid at $99,900.00. The listing claims that the proceeds will go to charity.

Akbar V On “Jealousy”

It’s unclear whether or not Cardi B was actually throwing a jab at Akbar V in “Jealousy,” however, they have had beef in the past. Most recently, Cardi seemingly threatened to leak a video of Akbar performing oral sex on a man. This came after she shared an alleged photo of the act. As expected, Akbar clapped back. She went on to claim that she herself had an incriminating video, allegedly featuring Cardi’s partner Offset.

Most commenters appear to think Akbar V’s accusation is a stretch, as there are various people in Atlanta she could have been referring to. With that being said, she doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon. Cardi B has yet to respond to the claims publicly.

