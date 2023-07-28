Blueface’s Mom Beefs With Akbar V After Diss Track

Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold is in yet another social media beef, this time igniting a feud with Akbar V. Moreover, the rapper and “Love & Hip Hop” star recently released a diss track aimed at Saffold that takes aim at her reputation, son, and much more. Since then, the two have been involved in a heated back-and-forth online, responding to each other’s clapbacks and making more allegations about each other online. Of course, readers may be more familiar with Akbar’s feud with Cardi B, which also involved diss tracks, exposé threats, and a whole lot more. With that in mind, you should know how wild this beef might get when it comes to online antics.

“Messy mamas karlissa get no blue face fa my business,” Akbar V wrote as a caption for a snippet of her diss track. “… like [ninja emoji] please come get yo fkn mama.” Then, Blueface’s mom responded on her Instagram Story. “I’m not arguing wit no young women wit old knees,” Karlissa Saffold clapped back, seemingly wanting to end things right then and there. But things are never that easy, are they?

Blueface’s Mom Claps Back At Diss Track

Furthermore, Akbar V came through with a scathing video message for Karlissa Saffold after her acknowledgement. “One thing we ain’t finna do is play with this b***h right here,” she told Bleuface’s mom. “You should know I ain’t got no filter. You all one of them messy a** mommas, though, b***h. I’ma tell you anything but a motherf***in’ lie. You one of them b***hes and one of them f***in’ mommas that wanna f**k they sons. B***h, I see how you be playing with Chrisean, and she has to stand up for herself and I don’t f***in’ like it. So at the end of the f***in’ day, b***h, if I said your name, b***h, just be thankful for the f***in’ clout. That’s all you do.“

Akbar V & Karlissa Saffold Go At It

Meanwhile, Karlissa Saffold replied once again on her Instagram Story shortly after this video made the rounds online. “Baby I raised my kids, you said f**k yours we ain’t never going to have nothing to talk about,” she wrote. We’ll see if she writes a diss track of her own in the coming days. Regardless, for more on Blueface’s mom and Akbar V, log back into HNHH.

