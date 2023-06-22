Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold is almost always matching her son when it comes to antics and wild statements. However, her most recent claims have many online raising their eyebrows, as they involve some big names. Moreover, she recently named a bunch of celebrities whose romantic advances she allegedly turned down. Of course, many reacted in disbelief, or comically stating that it was actually the other way around when it came to shooting their (or her) shot. Still, we mostly know her for her relationship with her son, so many are perhaps too quick to judge or make assumptions about her earlier life.

“Whew, y’all already know I wasn’t nothing to deal with 20 years ago,” Blueface’s mother said in an Instagram video showing off her body on a walk. “S**t 25, put a week on it. Wasn’t nothing to play with, okay? Ask somebody. Who I turned down? 50, Shaq, Cube… Who else? Usher… It was a no! So momma didn’t play. Better ask somebody, I wasn’t nothing to deal with. It was a no.” Beyond her speculated love life, she always defends her son against the naysayers despite their own complicated history.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Is “The Most Toxic One” In His Relationship With Chrisean Rock, He Says

Blueface’s Mom’s Claims About The Stars She Turned Down

Furthermore, the most recent example of that was against neo-soul legend Erykah Badu. She wrote “He’s trash, universe do your thing” on her Instagram Story with a picture of Blueface surrounded by women, and Karlissa Saffold unsurprisingly came through with a response. “Girl you was just calling Tyrone and paying his cousins and homeboys way don’t and ain’t nobody said something to you,” she commented. That being said, she recently formed a better bond with the rapper’s future baby mama Chrisean Rock.

“For those of y’all who keep having an opinion about how I feel about Rock,” she stated on social media. “I wanted the best for her and always will. I been there since the beginning and I’ll be here until the end.” Considering the drama surrounding Chrisean’s pregnancy and her own relationship with the Los Angeles native, we’ll see how this reconciliation pans out. Regardless, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest on Blueface and his mother Karlissa Saffold.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Says She’s Considered Removing Blueface Tattoos But Doesn’t Believe She Ever Will