Karlissa Saffold Attempts To Twerk In A Jacuzzi But Almost Drowns Instead

Karlissa Saffold is someone who has been incredibly vocal on social media over the past year or so. Overall, this is mostly because of the situation involving her son and Chrisean Rock. The couple has been incredibly toxic, and despite having their first child together, the relationship remains in limbo. Although Rock says they are together, some fans aren't so sure. After all, he is currently in in jail, which makes it extremely difficult to maintain a relationship. In the midst of all of this, Saffold has made her opinions be known, and it's hard to imagine that stopping.

Unfortunately for Saffold, she found herself in an incredibly embarrassing situation over the weekend. In the video below, you can see that Saffold and a friend were in a jacuzzi. Subsequently, Saffold tried to twerk, however, she fell over and began to panic. Throughout the clip, she starts to flail around as if she is drowning. Eventually, her friend comes over and helps her out of the situation. In the end, she was fine, and they laughed about it afterward.

Karlissa Saffold Goes Through It

Fans were pretty harsh about the whole thing in the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk. "I start to understand more and more why Blueface disowned his mother all those years ago," one person wrote. "Bruh the water to your ankles how you drowning in the sink," said another. Needless to say, the world is not fond of Saffold and her antics these days. Only time will tell whether or not she decides to stay off of IG, or continue with how she has been going.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you think she was doing too much with her reaction? What do you make of the situation between Saffold, her son, and Chrisean Rock? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

