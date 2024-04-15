Karlissa Saffold Attempts To Twerk In A Jacuzzi But Almost Drowns Instead

Karlissa Saffold had an interesting weekend.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
839 Views
HNHH

Karlissa Saffold is someone who has been incredibly vocal on social media over the past year or so. Overall, this is mostly because of the situation involving her son and Chrisean Rock. The couple has been incredibly toxic, and despite having their first child together, the relationship remains in limbo. Although Rock says they are together, some fans aren't so sure. After all, he is currently in in jail, which makes it extremely difficult to maintain a relationship. In the midst of all of this, Saffold has made her opinions be known, and it's hard to imagine that stopping.

Unfortunately for Saffold, she found herself in an incredibly embarrassing situation over the weekend. In the video below, you can see that Saffold and a friend were in a jacuzzi. Subsequently, Saffold tried to twerk, however, she fell over and began to panic. Throughout the clip, she starts to flail around as if she is drowning. Eventually, her friend comes over and helps her out of the situation. In the end, she was fine, and they laughed about it afterward.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Shares Hilarious Message To Chrisean Rock

Karlissa Saffold Goes Through It

Fans were pretty harsh about the whole thing in the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk. "I start to understand more and more why Blueface disowned his mother all those years ago," one person wrote. "Bruh the water to your ankles how you drowning in the sink," said another. Needless to say, the world is not fond of Saffold and her antics these days. Only time will tell whether or not she decides to stay off of IG, or continue with how she has been going.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you think she was doing too much with her reaction? What do you make of the situation between Saffold, her son, and Chrisean Rock? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On Blast

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
French Montana's Birthday CelebrationGramKarlissa Saffold Reacts As Chrisean Rock Continues To Be Accused Of Giving Her Baby Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
2019 Rolling Loud New YorkGramKarlissa Saffold Accuses Blueface's Father Of Almost Drowning His Grandson, Fans Call Her "Unhinged"
French Montana's Birthday CelebrationGramKarlissa Saffold Hints That Chrisean Rock Gave Her Child A Disability
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 29, 2019GramKarlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Jr. Doesn't Look Like Blueface