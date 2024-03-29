Diddy & Yung Miami Tried To Recruit Chrisean Rock For Sex Work, Karlissa Saffold Alleges

Earlier this week, shocking new details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy became public, including allegations that he was paying various women for sex work on a monthly basis. Yung Miami, Jade, and more were named in the suit. The mother of 50 Cent's son Sire, Daphne Joy, was even accused, though she's since denied ever being employed as a sex worker.

According to Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, however, the Bad Boy Records founder and City Girls MC were allegedly trying to expand their empire. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, she accused the duo of trying to recruit Chrisean Rock to participate in sex work, recalling some of the incidents that made her suspicious.

Read More: Ray J & Chrisean Rock TV Deal: Tronix Founder Urges Junior's Mom To Work With Him

Karlissa Saffold Wants To "Get To The Bottom" Of Diddy Drama

"Caresha was trying to recruit Rock, remember that?" Saffold begins in a clip from the Live. "When she was heavily trying to get Rock to hang out with them? I think they was trying to recruit her. She's got a lot going on, we're going to talk about it on this podcast... 'Cause this is necessary. I think them motherf*ckers was trying to recruit her... They kept calling her, remember? 'Pull up to the birthday party, come over here and dance on Caresha.' Remember that? I feel like they was trying to recruit that baby."

Saffold continued, vowing to "get to the bottom" of the situation. Diddy and Yung Miami have yet to respond to her allegations. They have, however, previously denied the accusations listed in Lil Rod's lawsuit. Chrisean Rock has also yet to comment on Saffold's claims. What do you think of Blueface's mother accusing Diddy and Yung Miami of trying to recruit Chrisean Rock for sex work? Do you think she crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface's Dad Using Chrisean Rock For Clout, His Mother Karlissa Saffold Thinks

[Via]