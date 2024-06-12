Chrisean Rock Arrest: Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Is Desperate For Kim Kardashian's Help

Karlissa Saffold wants some help for her grandson.

Overall, the Chrisean Rock arrest from a couple of days ago is still at the top of people's minds. She was arrested at an LA courthouse after showing up for Blueface's hearing. Rock did not realize that there was a warrant out for her arrest, and it ultimately led to her being taken away in handcuffs. Subsequently, her son Chrisean Jr. was taken by her best friend Marsha. Meanwhile, Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold has been trying to figure out a solution as her grandson's parents are now both in jail.

The relationship between Karlissa and Blueface has been complicated, to say the least. Moreover, Chrisean hasn't even allowed Saffold to be with her child. However, Saffold still cares deeply about Chrisean Jr's well-being. So much so that she is now pleading with Kim Kardashian to help out. Kim is known for helping people who have been incarcerated. Saffold has asked her for help in the past, and she is doing so all over again.

Karlissa Saffold Speaks On Chrisean Rock Arrest And Blueface Incarceration

Image via Karlissa Saffold

"@kimkardashian can you please get my grandson parents out of jail!!!!" Saffold wrote. At this stage, it is unlikely that Kardashian is going to help out here. However, there is no denying that Saffold is determined to get her son and her daughter in law out of jail. When it comes to Chrisean, there have been very few updates on her case. At this stage, it could be a while before she gets bonded out. Meanwhile, Blueface is currently on track to be released in July, although that could change. Only time will tell how this all plays out.

Let us know what you think about the Chrisean Rock arrest situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Chrisean will get out of jail soon? How do you feel as though Blueface's family has handled this entire situation?