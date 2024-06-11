Chrisean Rock Arrested While Attending Blueface Court Hearing

The rapper has legal troubles of her own.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. They dated from 2020 to 2023, and welcomed a child after their split. Despite their separation, Chrisean Rock has made a point of supporting Blueface throughout his various legal battles. The "rapper "Thotiana" rapper was arrested for violating his probation back in January, and the subsequent court hearing was held June 10 in a San Fernando Valley courthouse. Things took an unexpected turn, however, when Rock showed up and was promptly arrested.

TMZ reported that Chrisean Rock attended the hearing with her daughter. As soon as she entered the courtroom, however, she was handcuffed by officers and hauled off. The outlet was informed that San Fernando Valley police were waiting for Rock to show up. Officers reportedly escorted Rock's child away while patting the rapper down to ensure she didn't have weapons on her person. It was unclear as to why Rock was being arrested, initially. It was later revealed to be tied to a felony fugitive warrant that dates back to 2022.

Chrisean Rock Was Arrested Over 2022 Charges

Chrisean Rock is being held without bail. She's also being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which stems from the aforementioned 2022 warrant that was sworn out in Oklahoma. The rapper was fully aware that she was being sought out for these charges. Yet, she told IG Live viewers that she had better things to do than turn herself in during a March stream. "I been paying off fees and getting rid of s**t, talking to certain people," Rock noted. "I have my son. The old me would have just turned myself in and dealt with it. The inside through the outside of the jail. Whatever… Right now, I gotta play it cautious ’cause I don't plan on being in jail while my son is growing."

Chrisean Rock is no stranger to legal setbacks. The rapper has been arrested multiple times since 2020. She was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in May of that year. She was also charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing during a 2022 stop in Arizona.

