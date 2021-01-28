court hearing
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Earns Key Victory In His Controversial Criminal Contempt CaseBrian Steel earned a major win on Tuesday.ByCole Blake2.4K Views
- MusicTravis Scott’s Disorderly Intoxication Charge Gets Dropped After Miami ArrestTravis Scott got good news today, but he's not completely off the hook.ByCaroline Fisher1124 Views
- MusicBlueface Awaits Sentencing Behind Bars After Court Hearing Gets DelayedFans hope that Blueface gets out of jail soon.ByCaroline Fisher22.6K Views
- GossipKarlissa Saffold Puts Chrisean Rock’s Mother On Blast Before Blueface’s Court HearingKarlissa Saffold thinks Chrisean isn't getting the support she needs.ByCaroline Fisher31.6K Views
- Pop CultureWack 100 Weighs In On Chrisean Rock's Bizarre Arrest At Blueface HearingWack divulged all of this info exclusively to "Vlad TV". ByZachary Horvath12.1K Views
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Fans Tell Judge To "Shut Up" While Interrupting Court To Shout "Free YB"NBA YoungBoy's passionate fans Zoom-bombed the court hearing.ByCole Blake7.9K Views
- MusicChrisean Rock Arrested While Attending Blueface Court HearingThe rapper has legal troubles of her own.ByElias Andrews12.1K Views
- MusicASAP Rocky Skips Status Hearing In His Assault Case With No Trial In SightThe New York rapper's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, had previously suggested that they will not seek a plea deal and will fight for a trial that's yet to come.ByGabriel Bras Nevares12.4K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Pleads Not Guilty To Gun ChargeThe rapper faces up to three years in prison if convicted.ByCaroline Fisher1.5K Views
- MusicYoung Scooter: Young Thug "Gone Be Home Before Summer"Young Scooter and Trae Tha Truth show support for Young Thug ahead of his RICO trial.ByJoshua Robinson31.6K Views
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's Court Hearing In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case: DA Brings Up DJ AkademiksIn the full transcript from Tory Lanez's court hearing regarding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, the DA brings up DJ Akademiks once again.ByShirley Ju19.2K Views
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Pleads With Judge: "I Am Traumatized" Because Of ConservatorshipThe singer claims she wants to get married & have more children but her conservators won't let her go to the doctor to get IUD removed.ByErika Marie3.4K Views
- CrimeDanny Masterson's Ex-Girlfriend Testifies That She Woke Up To Him Raping HerMore information surfaces during day two of Danny Masterson’s preliminary trial hearings.ByKevin Quinitchett3.3K Views
- CrimeCasanova Gets Bad News During Court Hearing: ReportCasanova was reportedly denied bond during a court hearing this morning.ByAlex Zidel11.2K Views