NBA YoungBoy Sports A New Look In Leaked Image From Court Hearing

NBA YoungBoy is staying in prison for a while.

NBA YoungBoy had himself a bad day on Monday as he ended up pleading guilty to his criminal case stemming from charges of pharmaceutical fraud. Overall, his guilty plea was expected given the evidence that had been presented. Consequently, YoungBoy was hit with a 27-month prison sentence. This means he will be locked up for a total of two years and a quarter. Ultimately, it is not a great fate for the rapper, however, it could have been a whole lot worse given the nature of the charges.

Fans have been hoping for new music from YoungBoy, although that is all in limbo now. It is not uncommon for artists to release music while they are away. After all, YoungBoy probably has upwards of thousands of songs that have already been recorded. Either way, fans are very much intrigued about YoungBoy and his future. Something else that fans are intrigued about, is how YoungBoy is doing both physically and mentally. Perhaps the best tell of these kinds of things is when an image from court or prison ends up leaking online.

NBA YoungBoy To Spend 27 Months In Prison

Yesterday, that is exactly what happened as fans were hit with a new photo from the court hearing. As you can see up above, YoungBoy seemed to be in decent enough spirits given the circumstances. His hair was grown out longer than usual, and he was also sporting a mustache and a goatee. Overall, it is a look that fans aren't incredibly used to, but it did drum up some interesting reactions.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what is next for YoungBoy and his turbulent career. Ever since coming onto the scene, YoungBoy has proven to be a deity amongst the youth. At one time, he was the most streamed rap artist on platforms like YouTube. Only time will tell whether or not he can keep that status over the coming years.