Quando Rondo Speaks On His Connection With NBA YoungBoy

Rondo reveals why they are so tight.

"No friends in the industry" is a common phrase tossed around in hip-hop music. Drake is particularly champions that sentiment quite often. Overall, it does actually play out quite a bit, with new beefs seemingly popping up every month or so. However, there are some tight knit bonds out there, and one of them is between Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy. If you have paid close attention to them, you know that these two always have each other's backs. YB has been involved with many verbal confrontations with other MCs such as Lil Durk and Bobby Shmurda. The Louisiana product also was there for the Georgia native when he was going through a breakup a couple of years ago.

To help Rondo move on, YB gifted him $1 million and that seemed to really strengthen their connection. "LIL TOP JUST GAVE ME A MILLION DOLLARS LAST WEEK PLUS I ALLREADY HAD A COUPLE HUNNIT CAN CARELESS BOUT A ***** GOT A BAG." On top of supporting one another, the two have shared the stage before and also have a collaborative project out. Most of this happened a couple of years ago, though, so it begs the question, "Are they still close?"

DJ Akademiks Interviews Quando Rondo About NBA YoungBoy

Well, DJ Akademiks sat down with Quando to discuss this very topic, and the results should make fans happy. The hip-hop pundit opened the segment up by saying how he and the fans respect how the loyalty is so strong between them. In addition, he feels the general consensus is that him and YB don't require some form of compensation to keep their friendship alive. The Here For A Reason MC agreed with those thoughts and that there really isn't much else to say.