Quando Rondo has thrown his hat into the recent ring of beef between NBA Youngboy and Bobby Shmurda. Readers may remember an intense battle between the two rappers over Instagram, stemming from comments Rowdy Rebel made about King Von’s death. Moreover, Quando took to Instagram himself to troll Shmurda, posting a promotion of Quando and YB in Shmurda’s home city of New York.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Quando Rando and FeeDawg attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Recently, the Savannah, Georgia native just dropped a joint mixtape with Youngboy titled 3860. Clearly, the two have found a kindred creative spirit with each other, and the Baton Rouge hitmaker has called himself “Quando’s big brother.” With this in mind, it’s not surprising that Rondo came through to support his partner. However, it’s unfortunate to see that there’s another name involved in yet another rap beef.

Regardless, the 23-year-old posted a Times Square billboard of 3860 featuring both rappers. Also, he included Bobby Shmurda’s classic, “Hot N***a.”

In order to understand why this beef would come up in the first place, readers must know what Rowdy Rebel said about King Von’s tragic passing. Moreover, his alleged killer, Timothy Leeks a.k.a. Lul Timm, is an affiliate of Rondo’s.

“When King Von died, that Lul Tim n-gga, he didn’t have to get out of the car and start squeezing right away,” Rowdy told Math Hoffa in a recent interview. “How much hate you have already to kill this man? You had the upper hand … but you already chose the murder route.”

Then, Youngboy went on to dismiss Rowdy’s claims and asked commenters on the situation to “mind your businesses.” Afterwards, Shmurda got dragged into the debacle after he posted a video seemingly calling out Rondo. “Stop telling me about your brother’s shooters and your brother’s this and you always — what the f**k do you do? Huh?! When are you finally gonna do something?” the New York rapper exclaimed.

NBA YoungBoy just dropped off a message for Bobby Shmurda 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eg7keAjcSt — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 27, 2022

Later, things escalated quickly, with YB calling Shmurda a “slave.” Shmurda threatened to “boom” him, Wack 100, and DJ Akademiks, but later got a call from his parole officer. “I’m just playing. I didn’t do nothing to two people for the year, I was just playing, ok?” he said in an IG video. “I was just trying to get some views, I ain’t do nothing to nobody! Just how I be playing on the Instagrams!”

What do you think of this beef and whether these artists can bury the hatchet? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more developments on this story.

[via]