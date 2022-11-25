The Never Broke Again crew flooded the streets with new music throughout the year. Between compilation projects and individual bodies of work — including the several that NBA Youngboy released — it’s hard to deny their collective grip on the South this year.

NBA Youngboy and Quando Rondo keep the momentum high with the release of their new joint project, 3860. The new project contains 16 songs in general, though it plays out more like a Quando album with a few features from YB. This is largely due to the fact that Quando has more solo tracks on the project while YB has none. Regardless, 3860 showcases the camaraderie between the two rappers over its 45-minute run time. Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy’s chemistry shines with a sole appearance coming from Lul Timm.

The latest release from NBA Youngboy and Quando Rondo might cap off what’s been a highly productive year for YB. The Baton Rouge rapper has been on a roll since releasing The Last Slimeto in August. Since then, he’s gone on to release Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, and Ma’ I Got A Family. He also shared a new compilation from Never Broke Again titled, Nightmare On 38th Street — the third comp from the label this year. 3860 also marks NBA Youngboy’s second collaborative project of the year after teaming up with DaBaby for BETTER THAN YOU in March.

As for Quando Rondo, 3860 marks his first project of the year, and the follow-up to 2021’s Still Taking Risks. Maybe, the release of his new joint project with YB will lead a new era in Quando’s career in 2023, including a new solo album.

Press play on the latest offering from Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy below and sound off with your thoughts on 3860 in the comment section.