It was just last Friday (October 21), that NBA YoungBoy won over his fanbase once again with the arrival of his Ma’ I Got A Family Gangsta Grillz album featuring Nicki Minaj and Yeat, and now, his Never Broke Again Collective has returned with more new music in the form of of a 13-track project called Nightmare ON 38TH St.

The record starts out on a high note with “Out Dat Raq” from Meechy Baby and goes on to feature appearances from names like Ten, P Yungin, Lil Dump, OG3Three, and Rojay MLP.

YB’s sole lyrical contribution to the project appears on the seventh title, “With Me,” and WHOGANGDEE closes things out with three separate verses of his own on “I’m Thuggin,” “All Out,” and “Self Made,” alongside other fan favourites.

Aside from consistently dropping new tracks, it was announced earlier this week that the Baton Rouge-based rapper has moved on from Atlantic Records after delivering four albums and even more mixtapes. Now, he plans to share releases under the Motown Records imprint, which is already home to NBA.

Stream the Never Broke Again Collective’s Nightmare ON 38TH ST album on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates from the biggest artists in hip-hop.

Nightmare ON 38TH ST Tracklist:

Out Dat Raq (feat. Meechy Baby) 245 (feat. Ten) In Here (feat. P Yungin & Lil Dump) When I Want To (feat. OG3Three) Grave Diggin Season (feat. P Yungin & WHOGANGDEE) Searching (feat. Ten) With Me (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Pain & Passion (feat. P Yungin & Lil Dump) Testimony (feat. Rojay MLP) Fat Black Freestyle (feat. Fat Black) I’m Thuggin (feat. P Yungin, Lil Dump, WHOGANGDEE) All Out (feat. WHOGANGDEE) Self Made (feat. Lil Dump, WHOGANGDEE

