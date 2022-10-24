NBA Youngboy’s historical 2022 run is far from over. On Friday, the Baton Rouge native blessed fans with the release of Ma, I Got A Family — his fourth solo project of the year. The string of albums and mixtapes arrived after he inked a rumored $60M with Atlantic. Clearly, it was a fruitful endeavor for both parties considering the surplus of music he dropped within a short window of time.

However, it seems like his dealings with Atlantic Records might be over soon as he’s reportedly inked a new deal with Motown Records. According to Billboard, the new deal is expected to go into effect in 2023.

ANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The move isn’t entirely shocking since YB is already in cahoots with Motown. In 2021, he inked a global venture deal between his label Never Broke Again and Motown, producing Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1 (2021) and Green Flag Activity (2022). Another group compilation is in the pipeline for this Friday titled, Nightmare on 38th Street. It feels like NBA Youngboy’s going to carry this momentum well into 2023 with his new deal.

In addition to the flurry of projects he’s dropped, his manager indicated that a tour is in the works over the past few months. Though YB’s legal issues have prevented him from traveling, he and his team are clearly anticipating the moment when he’s off of house arrest. Hopefully, that will align with his 2023 plans.

Stay tuned for more information on NBA Youngboy’s new deal and keep your eyes peeled for Nightmare On 38th Street dropping this Friday.

