NBA YoungBoy just announced his newest album Ma’ I Got A Family.

Coming in at 13-17 tracks, this new drop will be released exclusively on YouTube. This also comes in as the rapper’s sixth project of the year so far and, he still hasn’t even hit all of his goals yet.

Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ever since getting out of his deal with Atlantic Records, YB has been hard at work as an independent artist. While there have been rumors that the 22-year-old signed back with Atlantic over a $60 million deal early in 2022, he recently refuted those claims.

This means that the Baton Rouge native will be receiving all the royalties from his new albums, which may explain his desire to continue pumping out new music. It’s worth noting that he’s also been the top streaming artist on YouTube for years running. This, combined with the freedom that comes with being independent, is likely the reason for his decision to release his newest album exclusively through the music platform.

YoungBoy has been releasing content at an unprecedented rate. His last mixtape, 3800 Degrees, was dropped on October 7 and featured a full tracklist of 13 songs. Ma’ I Got A Family, which is set to hit YouTube within a week, will be the prolific rapper’s second full-length project of this month alone.

To accompany the album announcement, the artist also shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, who recently had their second baby together. While this stands as Mychelle’s second child, this is the 10th child for the Louisiana musician.

Revisit YoungBoy's 3800 Degrees track, "Won't Step On Me" below

