New music arrived in abundance this weekend, with projects from artists like Jean Dawson, LaRussell, DDG, WILLOW, Toosii, and Cormega already landing on our site.

Aside from all of those new arrivals, we’ve also heard from Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), G Herbo (Survivor’s Remorse: Side A), and NBA YoungBoy (3800 Degrees), all of whom have now received their official first-week sales projections via HDD.

For the two Migos members, their dual effort – which features Mustard, NBA YoungBoy, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane – is expected to sell anywhere from 28K – 32K during its first week, meaning it could potentially land in one of the top 10 spots on the Billboard 200.

The 18-track project was preceded by singles like “HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew),” “Us vs. Them,” and “Nothing Changed,” and so far, fans have been loving new titles like “Tony Starks,” “Chocolate,” and the headling-making “Messy.”

Next, is YB’s surprise drop-off, which came in on the low end of first week projections for the 22-year-old at 25K – 30K album equivalent units expected to sell in the coming days.

This isn’t the only unexpected arrival from the Louisana rapper – just last month he shared his Realer 2 project including just one feature from his girlfriend, Jaz.

Last on our list this weekend is G Herbo, whose first half of his double album has been projected to sell somewhere between 24K – 28K units this coming week.

Following the arrival of Side A, the father of three announced earlier this weekend when fans can expect to see Side B his DSPs – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

