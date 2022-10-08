It’s a good time to be a G Herbo fan. The Chicago rapper just released Survivor’s Remorse: A Side yesterday (October 7), which was filled to the brim with huge features, including Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, and more.

Apparently, Herbo is just getting started. In a conversation with Eddie Francis for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, the “Me, Myself & I” rapper said that the B Side for Survivor’s Remorse is coming in just a few days.

THIS 4 WHOEVER TRIED TO COUNT ME OUT! THIS 4 EVERYTHING & EVERYBODY I LOST! THIS 4 EVERYTHING OUT THERE FOR ME TO GAIN!! IM WHAT THE GAME BEEN MISSING! SURVIVOR’S REMORSE A SIDE OUT NOW!!!! I CAN NEVER LOSE I STARTED OFF WITH NOTHING ❤️‍🩹https://t.co/NIUvxOvQc4 pic.twitter.com/aRm9tKwJy8 — G HERBO (@gherbo) October 7, 2022

Herbo told Francis that fans can expect the second half of the project on Monday, October 10. “I wanted to give fans a little time to live with it,” the rapper explained. “So they got the whole weekend to digest the music.”

Herbo seemed like he could hardly wait to get the new material in front of audiences. “S**t, I’m excited, bro. I know my fans are excited. And like I said, it’s been a long journey, bro,” he told Francis. “So I’m just happy to be here and I want to keep the momentum going, most importantly.”

The Chicago native also discussed his relationship with Gunna, who appeared on the track “Shordie” and is currently imprisoned on RICO charges. “I’ll be checking in third party on [Gunna]… just reaching out and sending my love. I know when you’re in that type of situation it’s really overwhelming,” Herbo said.

“It’s just really trying to send positive energy and love to them because they’re my brothers for real,” he continued. “Not on no music, on a personal level, those are two people that I really care about.”

[via]