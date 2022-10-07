Fresh off the release of his ATL Jacob produced track “Blues” featuring Future, G Herbo is returns with his highly anticipated project Survivor’s Remorse Side A. Last month, he blessed fans with a new track entitled, “Me, Myself & I” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — his first single since dropping “Locked In” back in February.

The double disc LP will feature 12 tracks on each side with guest appearances by Future, Gunna, Young Thug, Kodak Black, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jeremih, Conway The Machine, Offset and Benny The Butcher. Side B of the album is slated to drop on Monday, October 10.

Herb explained the reason behind the double disc project, telling Apple Music, “Survivor side for me is more like a celebratory vibe. More like a moment of triumph and giving myself a pat on the back. And the Remorse side is me being real about, you know what I’m saying, trauma and the things that I do face behind the scenes that. I want to start a conversation with my fans.”

Stream Survivor’s Remorse Side A tonight, and check out Side B available on Monday, October 10.

Tracklist