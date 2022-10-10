The A Side of G Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse album arrived last Friday (October 7), complete with features from his children, Yosohn and Essex, as well as Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, and Gunna.

While some artists make their fans wait months for the expanded edition of their project, the Chicago-born lyricist returned on Monday (October 10) with the project’s B Side, complete with appearances from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Young Thug, Conway, and Kodak Black.

“WE HERE!! SURVIVOR’S REMORSE ALBUM COMPLETE B SIDE OUT NOW,” Herbo wrote on Instagram to celebrate the complete arrival of this highly anticipated album. “I LOVE YALL & THANK YOU.”

Over the weekend, the first-week sales projections for Side A were shared, revealing that the 27-year-old is expected to move 24K – 28K units during his first week out.

Stream Survivor’s Remorse: Side A & B below, and let us know which disc is your favourite out of the two down in the comments.

Survivor’s Remorse: B Side Tracklist: