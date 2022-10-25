Balen Mautone
- LifeLil Meech Arrested After "BMF" Actor Brought Glock-19 Through TSAThe incident took place place at a Florida airport on Tuesday.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureSacha Baron Cohen Brings Out Borat To Roast Ye, Joe Biden, And U2The famed actor decided to revive his most infamous character when he took the stage at Kennedy Center Honors.By Balen Mautone
- TechElon Musk's Brain Implant Company Under Investigation For Animal AbuseElon has been taking a lot of hits lately. The investigation into his medical company, Neuralink, is the latest catastrophe.By Balen Mautone
- GossipHoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced To 15 Years After Plea Deal In RICO CaseThe Atlanta rapper was able to get 10 years knocked off his sentence with a plea deal.By Balen Mautone
- LifeDJ Khaled Gets Haircut In The Middle Of The Saudi Arabian Desert: WatchThe Grammys’ second-most-nominated rap artist continues to find ways to one-up his previous accomplishments.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureGeorge Bush Tuned Out Warnings About 9/11, Declassified Documents SayNew documents show the former president in poor light after CIA officers advised him to examine the threat from Pakistan prior to the attack.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy & His Fiancée May Exchange Vows In 2023Rumors of the “Slime Belief” rapper getting married began circulating after an Instagram Live session last month.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureThe Kid LAROI, Bad Bunny, And Justin Bieber Top Apple Music's Year End ChartsWith 2022 coming to a close, Apple Music shows fans what the whole world has been listening to on repeat.By Balen Mautone
- PoliticsDonald Trump Seems To Admit To Hiding Classified Documents At Mar-A-LagoMedia and government officials alike bear down on the former president in light of his latest sensitive document scandal.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureGeorge "Papa G" Pryce Of Death Row Fame Has Passed AwayThe late legend’s former colleague, Ronald Brent, shared the sad news on Monday.By Balen Mautone
- GossipNikita Dragun Arrested For Unwanted Voyeurism In Miami Beach HotelThe makeup model had no shame flaunting her body poolside during her Miami Beach vacation.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureBusta Rhymes Gears Up To Release "The Fuse Is Lit" This FridayThe 50-year-old rapper shows no sign of slowing down as he prepares to release his latest EP.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureRick Ross May Qualify As A Hoarder, But He Doesn't Want To Hear ItThe Biggest Boss is thinking about hosting a garage sale to get rid of all the “valuables” he’s collected over the years, but looking at his sheer quantity, one sale might not be enough.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureDaBaby's 2020 Battery Lawsuit Against Kenneth Carey Takes Him Back To CourtThe 30-year-old has been accused of beating someone up, robbing them, soaking them with apple juice, and then skipping a party gig.By Balen Mautone
- TVBlueface & Chrisean Rock’s “Crazy In Love” Reality Show Drops Trailer: WatchThe infamous couple’s drama will continue in the upcoming series.By Balen Mautone
- Sports50 Cent Makes $400K From Houston Astros Post World Series CelebrationHow does a professional baseball team celebrate a World Series win? Hundreds of thousands of dollars of Fif’s signature champagne, of course.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CulturePost Malone Gives Fans Ultimate Gift, Officiates Their Wedding OnstageThe 27-year-old has never shied away from doing what he can to bring joy to his fans.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureProlific '90s Rap Diva Hurricane G Pronounced Dead At 52 Years OldFans and fellow artists alike have come together to mourn the passing of two rap superstars this weekend.By Balen Mautone
- TVNew Marvel "Wonder Man" Series To Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIThe “Aquaman” actor is ready to make his debut in the Marvel comic universe. Will it be more “clown work,” like his time at the DCU? We’ll have to wait and see.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureLil Durk & India Royale Go All Out For Their Daughter's Birthday PartyThe Chicago rapper has been hard at work planning the release of his upcoming album, which is set to drop in a groundbreaking new way.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Spreads Christmas Cheer On The 1st Of November: WatchThe “All I Want For Christmas” hitmaker is fired up for her favorite holiday season and is not afraid to let the world know.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's Family Still In Court Over Daughter's Guardianship DisputeThe late rapper left behind millions of dollars that his brother, Sam Asghedom, is now responsible for overseeing.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CulturePost Malone Helps Fans With Gender Reveal During Tulsa Concert: WatchThe Syracuse musician continues to give the fans at his concerts experiences they'll never forget.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureMGK & Megan Fox Hit With Backlash Over Controversial Christian CostumesThe often-provocative couple’s 2022 Halloween looks prove that they’re not afraid to turn heads.By Balen Mautone
- Gossip50 Cent Refuses To Back Down In Penile Enhancement LawsuitAngela Kogan claims she never insinuated the rapper received sex organ surgery from her and requests the judge to dismiss the case. Unfortunately for her, Fif doesn’t give up that easily.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsBillie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford's Couples Costume Has Some Fans Stirred UpThe 20-year-old singer trolled her critics with a baby/old man costume alongside her rumoured boyfriend.By Balen Mautone
- SongsIce Spice Returns With "Bikini Bottom" SingleFollowing the massive success of "Munch," Ice Spice is hoping her latest single surpasses her last.By Balen Mautone
- SongsChlöe & Latto Light Up On "For The Night"After teasing this track all week, the two hitmakers deliver another bop.By Balen Mautone
- TV"The Simpsons" Go Anime As They Parody "Death Note"Fans have already stormed the internet with praise about how amazing this looks. Watch both teasers here.By Balen Mautone
- MusicLil Baby's Son Told Him Google Says He's "Only" Worth $5MillThe rapper wasn't aware of the "inaccurate" assessment until his son was teased by a classmate.By Balen Mautone
- GramTory Lanez Jokes That He Spotted Woman Wearing Ice Spice CostumeHe even tagged the "Munch" hitmaker in his post.By Balen Mautone
- MusicTop 50 Battle Rappers List Sparks Heated ConversationsThese lists usually create chaos as artists and fans question why their picks didn't make the cut.By Balen Mautone
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Denies Linking With Pop Smoke's ExThe rappers had some tension prior to Pop's tragic death, and although 6ix9ine can be antagonizing, he set the record straight.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureLil Yachty To Play A Fight Announcer In Upcoming "The System" FilmThe movie also features big-ticket performers such as Tyrese Gibson and Terrence Howard.By Balen Mautone