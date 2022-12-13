Demetrius Flenory Jr. – known for his leading role in 50 Cent’s crime series BMF – was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today. The reason? His attempt to bring a firearm through security.

Many have made the mistake of leaving a filled-up water bottle in their carry-on. However, a Glock-19 is a slightly more serious offense.

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr attends as Pizza Hut collaborates with Nikko Hurtado for a pop-up Fire & Ink event on February 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

The actor, known also by “Lil Meech,” had reportedly stowed the pistol in his carry-on luggage. When airport security located the weapon, deputies from Broward County Sheriff’s Office were notified and dispatched immediately. Police took the 22-year-old soon thereafter.

Upon further investigation, the Glock itself was empty with a clear chamber. Still, though, authorities did find a 15-round magazine elsewhere in the actor’s luggage.

While transporting firearms from one airport to another is certainly doable, the BMF star missed a couple of key steps.

Firstly, all firearms must be stored in checked luggage only. This was Flenory’s first mistake, as there are no exceptions that allow passengers to bring weapons in their carry-on.

On top of this, the traveler did not have a carry permit with him at the time of the flight. Considering the nature of the gun’s location, and Flenory’s decision to not announce the contents of the bag to TSA, the firearm would be considered concealed. In all 50 states, laws are in place prohibiting the public possession of a concealed firearm if the individual doesn’t have the proper state permit.

Meech’s lack of proper paperwork is likely what landed him felony charges after his arrest. Upcoming court dates for the accused have remained undisclosed. At this time, the actor’s camp has yet to issue a formal statement, though his friends have been clowning him.

Do you think Felnory is in any real trouble with the law? Or will the TV star get a slap on the wrist before flying out to his next set? Let us know in the comments and check back with HNHH for updates on this developing story.

