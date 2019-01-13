TSA
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Alleges Discrimination At Airport Over Breast MilkPumping is not an easy task, as many pointed out, and Keke wants a better solution than having to throw crucial nutrients away.ByGabriel Bras Nevares932 Views
- TVLil Meech Didn't Snitch About Gun Lawyer ClaimsThe actor's lawyer has hit back about claims surrounding Meech's arrestByBen Mock1221 Views
- SportsL.A. Chargers Star Sebastian Joseph-Day Accuses TSA of Sexual AssaultThe 28-year-old football player was traveling through John Wayne Airport. "It was extremely unecessary and dehumanizing," he shared.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- CrimeMike Epps Busted With Loaded Gun In Airport: ReportMike Epps later addressed the incident with a meme involving Ja Morant.ByAron A.3.9K Views
- RandomTSA Stops Passenger With Boa Constrictor In Their Carry OnTSA recently found a boa constrictor in the carry-on bag of a passenger.ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- LifeLil Meech Arrested After "BMF" Actor Brought Glock-19 Through TSAThe incident took place place at a Florida airport on Tuesday.ByBalen Mautone4.2K Views
- AnticsAri Fletcher Has A Message For TSA WorkersAri says she's in too much of a rush to do someone else's job at the airport. ByLawrencia Grose5.9K Views
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Detained At Las Vegas Airport For Carrying Weed: ReportTory Lanez was detained at the airport in Las Vegas for attempting to travel with weed in his bag.ByCole Blake6.3K Views
- GramJuelz Santana Explains Why He Fled From TSA After Pistol Was FoundJuelz Santana gives Fat Joe the play-by-play of what happened when TSA found a gun in his bag.ByAron A.21.3K Views
- NewsGorilla Zoe Arrested At Airport After Firearm Was Found In Carry-OnGorilla Zoe has been hit was a gun charge after the rapper attempted to travel with a loaded weapon in his baggage.ByErika Marie3.7K Views
- Gram2 Chainz Airs Out Frustations With Dubai Airport Security After Being Searched For WeedSome have argued that security had probable cause.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny Get Frisky In The Comments: Eggplant Emojis & TSA ViolationsTiny Harris doesn't blame TSA for thinking her husband is concealing a weapon in his pants.ByAlex Zidel13.2K Views
- SocietyNearly $1 Million Is Left In Airport TSA Bins Every YearTake your time retrieving your bins in TSA... You're probably leaving some change behind.ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- MusicDiana Ross' Accusations Against TSA Investigated, No Wrongdoing Found: ReportTSA claims their agent followed protocol.ByErika Marie2.6K Views
- MusicLil Pump's December Arrest: Footage Leaks Of TSA Agent Losing His WigLil Pump looks to be the "good guy" for once.ByDevin Ch9.6K Views
- SportsRaiders’ Jared Cook Accuses TSA Of Stealing Luggage On Pro Bowl Trip“My shoes were stolen from a TSA agent, that is worth a whole lot of money.”ByKyle Rooney2.0K Views
- MusicG Herbo Argues With TSA Agent Over His Stack Of Cash "Because I'm Black"The rapper got held up at the airport.ByZaynab20.2K Views
- MusicAmid Government Shutdown, TSA Agents Blast Travis Scott Over JFK Airport SpeakersTravelers were met with a pleasant surprise.ByMilca P.24.3K Views