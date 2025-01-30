Logan Paul Alleges That TSA Agents Stole His Luxury Watches From His Luggage

Logan's outraged.

Logan Paul might be trying to organize a boxing event against various TSA agents right now, as he recently alleged that airport staff stole luxury watches from his luggage during a recent trip. He talked about the situation and his claims with his brother Jake during a recent vlog, the same one in which they announced their boxing match against each other. Logan claimed to Jake that he lost his $50K Audemars Piguet that Jake gave him for Christmas, and that he's allegedly missing about $300K total in stolen watches due to the claim that he also lost a $250K Patek Philippe watch. Can he actually back his claims up? Well, not yet.

"It got stolen at the airport," Logan Paul, Conor McGregor's new target, claimed. "I have reason to believe someone opened my bag during TSA and nabbed it out of there. I don't want to point any fingers, but those motherf***ers definitely took it. Allegedly. In my opinion. [...] Whoever was working United [Airlines] that stole that s**t, f**k you. I'm going to find you and pursue you to the fullest extent of justice."

Logan Paul's Latest Vlog

In addition, Jake claimed to his brother Logan Paul that he also lost a watch recently, namely a $550K Richard Millie watch. We can't wait for the vlog in which both brothers reveal to each other that they've been stealing each other's watches as mind games for their boxing match... But jokes aside, according to TMZ, United Airlines reportedly opened an investigation into the matter, so we'll see what happens. This certainly won't land on the most sympathetic ears, though, as a lot of people continue to berate Logan for some recent controversies, including claims that he'd "kill" Mike Tyson in a fight.

Also, his Lunchly brand with KSI and MrBeast is also under fire for alleged FDA violations, a scandal that emerged after various Internet users claimed that they bought moldy meals. For those unaware, Lunchly is basically the new Lunchables for a chronically online, stream-loving, YouTube warrior fanbase. Maybe Logan Paul needs those watches to fund his legal response to these matters, or he just wants to flex.

